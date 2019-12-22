With today's streaming giants churning out an unending supply of original content to keep those monthly subscription payments rolling in, it's easy to get spoiled for choice when it comes to content. From a carousel of binge-worthy TV shows perfect for any low-key Netflix and chill session to brand new releases that boast today's top stars, picking the perfect program for a relaxing night in is no easy feat. If you're cautious about wasting another weekend night in on a new release that sends you to sleep long before the credits roll, it's time hit the classics and pick out a time-tested fan-favorite.

Feeling nostalgic? Travel back to a time before Smartphones and on-demand streaming content reigned supreme, when movie fans still showed out for non re-makes and enjoyed an era free from Marvel/DC universe domination. If you're itching to spend a night in a simpler age before Instagram likes and Snap Scores, we at HNHH have you covered.

Lace up your Doc Martens, fluff up your frosted tips and silence your beepers because this is the ultimate collection of '90s must-watch films you can watch on Netflix right now.

Pulp Fiction

A force unto itself, Pulp Fiction is a post-modern classic that has retained its top spot as both a critical darling and fan-favorite. Long hailed as the masterpiece of writer/director Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction explores the dark underbelly of Los Angeles with a direct nod to mid-20th century hardboiled crime novels. Bucking narrative tradition by telling its story out of chronological order, the adventures and pitfalls of hitmen Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield (brought to life by John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson, respectively) are dissected into vignettes and rearranged with appearances by A-list talents like Bruce Willis and Uma Thurman. A gangster film without a police badge in sight, Pulp Fiction is a thrilling, inventive watch boasting an intricate story of equal parts violence and redemption.

Good Burger

Based on the sketch series of the same name introduced to the world via Nickelodeon's now-iconic 90s show All That, Good Burger brings the comedic talents of Kenan Thompson (SNL) and Kel Mitchell (Kenan & Kel) to the big screen. When Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) ends up spending his summer days slinging burgers alongside dimwitted Ed (Kel Mitchell), the two become involved in a war bigger than themselves as they fight to keep their store open amidst pressure from nearby competitor Mondo Burger. However, with the help of Ed's special sauce and Dexter's underhanded business acumen, this unlikely duo may just save the restaurant (and their jobs). Featuring the comedic talents of Sinbad, this throwback comedy is a must-see.

The Waterboy

In the 90s, few actors had a box office comedic draw as powerful as SNL alum Adam Sandler. Fresh off the success of Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore, Sandler reprises his co-writer/leading man role and stars as Bobby Boucher, a stuttering 31-year-old water boy for the University of Louisiana wilting under the thumb of his overprotective mother Helen (Kathy Bates). Unsure of himself and constantly bullied for his ineptitude, Bobby is soon fired from his position and takes up the post as water boy for the rival Mud Hens, a team deep into their 40-strong loss streak. After Bobby's new coach witnesses his lowly water boy's surprising athletic talent and signs him as a linebacker, the Mud Hens soon become championship contenders all thanks to the effort of their latest addition. If you're looking for a lighthearted comedy, The Waterboy is the film for you.

The Matrix

Long praised as one of, if not the greatest science fiction action films of all time, The Matrix set the standard for the marriage of a compelling narrative and immersive on-screen fighting. Borrowing tropes from both cyberpunk and hard sci fi, The Matrix tells the story of "chosen" computer programmer Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) who teams up with a gang of rebels intent on tearing down the confines of the simulated reality they find themselves in. Trapped by intelligent machines using human bodies as their life force, Anderson and his group of highly-skilled fighters must dip in and out of The Matrix in an attempt to smash the simulation keeping the population docile and unaware. If dystopian films are your thing, then you must pay homage to The Matrix, the film that set the groundwork for a reimagined Brave New World.

Men In Black

Before Will Smith was forced to share the spotlight with Jaden Smith's latest tweets and Jada's Red Table Talk, he ensured his status as 90s royalty by teaming up with Tommy Lee Jones for one of the most iconic sci fi action flicks of all time. In Men In Black, Smith and Jones are tasked with keeping the earth safe from alien life forms who are constantly looking for new ways to take them and humanity down. Thankfully, Smith and Jones are here to save the day while armed with high-tech, anti-alien gear like spectral trail scanners and reverberating carbonizers.

Trainspotting

Danny Boyle struck gold with his 1996 cult classic Trainspotting. In this black-comedy-meets crime film, Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) is a down-on-his-luck unemployed heroin addict who shares a flat with buddies Spud, Sick Boy, Franco, and Tommy. While the film boasts its fair share of drug deals, bloody knuckles and petty crimes aimed at securing enough cash to score, an emotional undercurrent keeps you rooting for this ragtag team of junkies.

Schindlers List

Schindlers List is an epic historical period drama that tops nearly every critic's best-of-all-time list. Lauded as one of Steven Spielberg's best features, the film follows Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) and his plight to save more than a thousand Jewish refugees from the terror of the Holocaust. With the steely Ralph Fiennes as SS officer Amon Goth and a haunting score, the film netted an impressive seven Academy Awards and stands as a powerful testament to the horrors of history.

Scream

Notorious for both the "call is coming from inside of the house" horror movie trope and also the equally infamous "Wazzaap" line from its Scary Movie spinoff, Scream is the champion of all teen slasher flicks. A refreshing and imaginative addition to the genre by director Wes Craven, Scream showcases the terror of a close-knit group of friends hunted by a knife-wielding madman. With a satisfying twist at the end, you'll know before the runtime is over why this coming-of-age slasher set the stage for multiple sequels.

Jackie Brown

Fresh off of the success of Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino returned to his role as writer/director to bring an adaption of Elmore Leonard's 1992 novel Rum Punch to life. Featuring the talents of Pam Grier (as Jackie) surrounded by the impressive supporting acts of Samuel L. Jackson, Bridget Fonda, Michael Keaton and Robert De Niro, Jackie Brown follows the plight of a smalltime flight attendant caught smuggling drugs on her routes in order to make ends meet. Trapped between two unmovable forces, Jackie Brown takes her future into her own hands to prove that there's always a way out--if you're willing to abandon your inhibitions.

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Gifting the zeitgeist with one-liners like "shagadelic baby, yeah!" and "Danger's my middle name," Jay Roach's 1997 film Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery proved successful enough to both enter the mainstream and spawn two sequels after its resounding box office success. A not-so-subtle spoof of 1960s spy films, British agent Powers (brought to life by Mike Myers) awakens from cyrostasis three decades after his prime crime-fighting days to vanquish his longtime foe Dr. Evil. Now stuck in the 90s and horribly out of touch with the modern age, Powers bumbles his way through despite the best efforts of Vanessa Kensington (Elizabeth Hurley)..