The Beat Switch On Frank Ocean's "Nights" Still Feels Otherworldly

Joshua Robinson
August 20, 2021 09:44
Frank Ocean/Boys Don't CryFrank Ocean/Boys Don't Cry
Frank Ocean/Boys Don't Cry

Nights
Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean's "Blonde" was released five years ago today.


Frank Ocean's debut album channel ORANGE was already a huge moment in Hip-Hop and music history, in general. The gold-certified record earned the former Odd Future artist three Grammy nominations, but four years later, when Frank finally returned with new music, it was clear that his lauded debut was just the beginning for Frank Ocean.

Over two days in August 2016, Frank Ocean released Endless, an Apple Music exclusive visual album, and somehow finessed his way out of his Def Jam recording contract. A day later, he released Blonde, and while Frank refrained from submitting it for Grammy consideration, the free-flowing album has gone on to outsell his debut and become his first platinum-certified record.

Frank Ocean performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York on July 28, 2017

Blonde is often regarded as Frank Ocean's best, or at least his career-defining, album, and with tracks like "Pink + White," "Self Control," the Andre 3000 "Solo (Reprise)" interlude, and "Godspeed," it's easy to see why fans have taken to so keenly to it. Another track that was a highlight from the record was "Nights," a personal two-part track from Frank that has an ethereal beat switched. Give it a listen below.

Five years later, what are your favorite tracks from Blonde? Do you think the album deserves all the fanfare it receives or is it overrated?

Quotable Lyrics

After 'Trina hit I had to transfer campus
Your apartment out in Houston's where I waited
Stayin' with you when I didn't have a address
Fuckin' on you when I didn't own a mattress
Workin' on a way to make it outta Texas, every night

