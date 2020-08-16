Mattson Tomlin, who co-wrote the script for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, says the film will dive into the trauma Bruce Wayne has gone through and how to affects who he becomes.

David Livingston / Getty Images

“I think that Matt Reeves as a filmmaker, if you look at any of his work, whether or not it’s Let Me In or Cloverfield or the Planet of the Apes movies, he’s always coming from a point of emotion, it’s never the big action thing,” Tomlin told the publication, Den of Geek. “It’s always, what is this character’s soul?”

“I think that really looking at Batman as somebody who has gone through this trauma, and then everything that he’s doing is then a reaction to that, rather than shy away from that, I think this film leans into that in some very fun and surprising ways,” he says. “I think that’s all I can say without getting yelled at.”

The film stars Robert Pattison, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright. Filming for the project was suspended in March, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the release date was pushed back.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

[Via]