Matt Reeves' The Batman is a little over a month away from premiering, and ahead of its theatrical release, the film's creators have given us another look at what's to come from the highly anticipated superhero film.

"The truth about Gotham is coming," a tweet shared to the movie's official Twitter page reads. "Are you ready? Get tickets for #TheBatman starting February 10th, only in theatres March 4th."

MEGA/Getty Images

As Hypebeast notes, much of the footage included in the visual has already been seen in the previously released trailers, although there is one brand new moment, which sees Remember Me actor Robert Pattinson in character as Bruce Wayne, standing alongside Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD.

While they stare at a board loaded with newspaper clippings of Wayne's father, Thomas, the word "orphanage" appears, strategically placed to grab our attention.

Elsewhere, we see Pattinson's character attending a funeral, where he's lectured for "not doing his best to protect the city of Gotham," as well as a scene with Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman (who fans have been endlessly praising online thanks to her talent and sex appeal), and a teaser in the form of The Riddler blackmailing our hero with a family secret. "It's all about the Waynes," Selina Kyle can be heard saying.

The Batman tickets will be available beginning February 10th, and the film's theatrical premiere is set for March 4th. Check out the latest teaser trailer above, and the full-length sneak peek below. Will you be checking out Matt Reeves' latest project?

