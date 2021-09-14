Matt Reeves' The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role, is easily one of the most anticipated films of 2022. In fact, it's the exact sort of movie that sparks sequel and spinoff discussion prior to its theatrical release.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Warner Bros. is already looking to expand the world of The Batman, reportedly linking with HBO Max to develop a brand new spinoff series. According to Variety, HBO Max is currently working on a series about Oswald Cobblepot -- better known as The Penguin, a classic Batman villain who is due to appear in the upcoming movie. Colin Farrell, who portrays the notorious Gotham crime lord, has been approached to star -- though as of yet, no deal has been inked.

Colin Farrell as The Penguin in "The Batman" MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images.

In addition to Farrell, a couple of key players from The Batman will be involved in the as-of-yet untitled Penguin series. Director Matt Reeves and producer Dylan Clark are on board as executive producers, which should help ensure a sense of consistency throughout this new imagining of Gotham City. Variety also states that Lauren LeFranc (Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D, Chuck) is set to write the script.

With the series set to examine Cobblepot's rise to power and transformation into The Penguin, it stands to reason that Farrell will have plenty of material to sink his teeth into. It's certainly an exciting prospect, as Penguin has often emerged as a standout character whenever he's portrayed in a live-action adaptation; in addition to Farrell, Penguin has also been played by Danny DeVito and Robin Lord Taylor, both of whom earned praise for their vastly different interpretations of the character.

Stay tuned for more news on the potential Penguin spinoff series, should it indeed move forward. Look for Colin Farrell to make his debut as the classic character in The Batman, which officially hits theaters in March of 2022.

WATCH: "The Batman" Official Trailer