The shooting for The Batman will be put on pause and (hopefully) recommence in two weeks, due to the pervasive spread of coronavirus. The film industry has been in shambles ever since COVID-19, aka the novel coronavirus, reared its ugly head and posed a severe threat to the safety of the whole population, forcing production companies to delay film shoots and releases in an effort to prevent the spread of the deadly disease. The newest victim of these unfortunate circumstances was the latest instalment of the Batman franchise, simply titled The Batman. Shooting for the DCEU film has been put on a two-week hiatus, while Warner Bros “continue[s] to monitor the situation closely.” The Batman is being filmed in England, which has recently seen a dramatic rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus, leading the Trump administration to extend the United States' European travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland.

David Livingston/Getty Images

In this iteration of the famous comic figure's story, Robert Pattinson will step into the role of the beloved superhero, with Zoë Kravitz starring as Catwoman. The film joins other shoots suspended under the advisement of government and health officials in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley project. One of the stars of the Elvis movie, Tom Hanks, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, along with his wife, Rita Wilson, while they were in Australia shooting the film.