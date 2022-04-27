The Batman is back. As per Deadline, it was confirmed at Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group's CinemaCon in Las Vegas today (April 26th) that the Matt Reeves-directed film will be returning for a sequel, with Robert Pattinson once again taking on the role of Bruce Wayne.

In total, the lengthy movie has earned more than $760M globally, with 4.1 million households having streamed the project in the first week that it was added to HBO Max's catalogue; this tops previous records set by titles like Suicide Squad, Dune, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Matrix Resurrections.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Reeves will once again be in charge behind the camera. Addressing the crowd earlier today, he said, "Thank you all for your tremendous support for The Batman. We couldn't have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world. I'm excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter."

While the first film saw Paul Dano portray the Riddler – a sadistic serial killer, hell-bent on murdering political leaders around the city of Gotham – it remains unclear what the sequel's plot has in store.

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis also appeared in the original, alongside Colin Farrell, who recently nabbed a spin-off series dedicated to his character, Penguin.

In other movie news, the trailer for Pete Davidson's A24 comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies arrived earlier today, ahead of its August premiere – check that out here, and let us know if you're happy to hear about The Batman 2 in the comment section below.

