COVID-19 has thrown an unavoidable wrench in the productions of many upcoming movies and TV shows, including Warner Bros. upcoming Batman flick. Formerly scheduled for release on October 1, 2021, The Batman has now been pushed back to March 4, 2022, with the media conglomerate instead planning to release sci-fi feature film, Dune, on The Batman’s intended release date.

In addition to the standard pandemic-induced filming complications, production of The Batman hit yet another snag when lead actor Robert Pattinson contracted the virus himself in early September, a mere few days after filming had resumed for the first time since March. Pattinson has since recovered and filming is already back in action, but it looks like viewers will have to wait longer than planned to see the Dark Night return to screens in all his glory.

Spearheaded by Planet of The Apes director, Matt Reaves, the movie will lean into the idea of multiple universes. A teaser released in August debuted Batman on a separate Earth than his fellow DC superhero counterparts, a fitting take for the infamous lone wolf.

