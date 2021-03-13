The Batman was supposed to hit theaters this year, but the pandemic forced Warner Bros. to push back the release several times. Filming for the Robert Pattinson starring film was suspended for months, but it looks like things are finally back on track. According to Director Matt Reeves, The Batman is finally finished filming. He made the announcement on social media.

Jeffrey Wright, who is playing Jim Gordon, also tweeted out his appreciation for the film wrapping up. "Gordon out. ...for now. One year exactly after the shutdown. Some ride," he wrote, teasing a sequel. There is no doubt Warner Bros. wants to set this film up for a threequel, as is the case for many superhero franchises.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Zoe Kravitz. Dano is set to play The Riddler in what looks like a brutal and violent take on Batman's detective work. It would be the first time Batman will be portrayed as a detective more than simply a fighter. Something about the way the first trailer is shot is making fans think the Hush storyline may be adapted for the film. Check it out below.