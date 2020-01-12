DC fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role. The film also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell and Penguin, Paul Dano as Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Director Matt Reeves will take a younger look at Bruce Wayne as he first dawns the cape. In the past, filmmakers have used Chicago and New York as skylines to represent Gotham City. This time though, it looks like Gotham will be represented overseas.

According to the Daily Record, Bruce Wayne's home will be filmed in Glasgow, Scotland. “The big-budget production will descend on the nation next month to shoot parts of the film on Glasgow’s streets,” the Daily Record reports. “Parts of the city will be made to look like Batman’s fictional home, giving residents a front-row seat for the movie. Filming will also be the first opportunity for eagle-eyed DC Comics fans to catch a glimpse of the new Batmobile. Shooting for the film has already begun in London and filming is expected to start in Glasgow in late February.” They also got a quote from an unnamed source, who stated, “Glasgow will be turned into Gotham City and, with the city’s architecture, it’s expected to look great in the new film. It will also be the first time for DC fans to see the new Batmobile so there will be lots of them prepared to stand in the rain hoping they can spot it. Anyone who sees the Batmobile around town will probably look twice.”