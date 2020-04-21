Unfortunately, we won't be seeing many of the most anticipated movies anytime soon, thanks to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. For a wide number of fans, The Batman and The Sopranos' prequel film The Many Saints Of Newark were among the most-eyed releases, with both having secured release dates of September 25, 2020, and June 25, 2021, respectively. Unfortunately, halts in production have forced studios to reschedule, and Variety reports that Warner Bros has officially found a new date for both of the upcoming flicks.

The Matt Reeves-helmed and Robert Pattinson-led The Batman is now set to hit theaters on October 1st, 2021, a date that feels a little more thematically appropriate given the inevitably dark subject matter. It's unclear as to whether COVID-19 will ultimately delay the film further, but for now, that's what the studio is rolling with. And while The Batman's delay isn't that bad, it's a different story altogether for fans of The Sopranos.

Though The Many Saints Of Newark was meant to arrive later this year, it has been pushed back a whopping six months, currently slated for a March 12th, 2021 release date. It should be noted that several of WB's other upcoming properties, mainly Christopher Nolan's Tenet and the Wonder Woman sequel, have yet to be pushed back; it should be noted that a delay feels highly likely, given that it's unclear as to whether movie theaters will even be operational come summer. Should they too suffer pushbacks, we'll be sure to keep you posted.

