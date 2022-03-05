The Bars Are Back On Your Old Droog's "YOD WAVE" Album

For nearly a decade, Your Old Droog has been offering pristine penmanship and poise in his product. Delivery and lyricism in spades, Droog channels the likes of Nas, MF DOOM, Beanie Sigel, and Lloyd Banks in his approach to music. Though shrouded in mystery during his initial foray onto the scene in 2014, Droog's voice and ability have gained notoriety in the underground community. As mentioned, he and DOOM operate in a similar manner – they value privacy over popularity, letting the lyrics speak for themselves.

YOD Wave is Droog's 9th solo album. While the formula has stayed relatively constant, the quality never fails to impress. There's a level of professionalism and near-perfection in what is now considered a subgenre, although it more closely resembles traditional Hip Hop than most mainstream offerings. Droog doesn't take a bar off and there's no slacking or filler, making for yet another excellent showing in Droog's catalog.

Check out YOD Wave below:

Tracklist:

1. Fela Kruti

2. Scooby Snacks

3. .500

4. Purple Rain Freestyle (Game, Blouses)

5. Black N Red Huaraches

6. Lost Love

7. Body Right, Mind Right