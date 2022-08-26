Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott may have made headlines for celebrating each other on social media after the former won the VMA Video Vanguard Award Honour earlier this month, but that hasn't stopped their fanbases from colliding this week.

As HipHopDX reports, things got particularly chaotic on Twitter after Elliott asked a question to her followers on Wednesday (August 24). "Is there a difference between a hit and a classic record, or no? And if so, what is the difference?"

Missy Elliott attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in 2021 -- Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

While many chimed in with actually helpful responses and debates, Minaj's fanbase – popularly known as The Barbz – took the Virginia-born recording artist's post as shade aimed at their Queen of Rap, and didn't hesitate to attack her over it.

"Missy Elliott always have something to say surrounding Nicki Minaj indirectly," one user vented. "I see her dirty spirit. It's been like that for years. Give it up mama."

Another went off, writing, "Missy so miserable and messy, bitch don't let me get started. These old bitches really mad and miserable. Go pay ya rent and stay in ya bum ass place. These old and new school bitches make me sick!!! Nicki can't win for either generation of female rappers."

Of course, the 51-year-old's fans loyally defended her, shutting down claims from Barbz that she's "never had a hit."

"Missy Elliott has never had a beef in her entire career," one user pointed out. "Nicki Minaj stans are desperate for a problem. Firstly, Missy Elliott is quite literally [your] favs fav, actually, [your] favs founder."

