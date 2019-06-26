Yesterday, we reported that rising Houston hottie, Megan Thee Stallion, was asked to name her top 5 female MCs of all time on Real 92.3. The "Simon Says" rapper went on to list a total of five women. "We got Lil' Kim, we got Missy [Elliott,] we got Eve, we got Foxy [Brown] and we got Megan Thee Stallion," she said with a laugh. Though we're sure that the two are pretty high on Meg's list, people were pretty surprised that she chose not to include some of her contemporaries, like Nicki Minaj or Cardi B. And y'already know the Nicki's die-hard Barbz were gonna have something to say about it.

In a Tweet which has since been deleted, one Twitter user, in particular, must've gotten to Megan, since she herself took to Twitter to share the link of the Tweet with her fans, with the caption "It’s funny how you’re making nothing into something...I can’t like the OG female hip hop artist? I can’t show love to more than one woman ?" Some fans even took to Instagram to try to come for her, claimin g she was "switching up" after she seemingly seemed a fan of Nicki's. A lot of people though, (mostly Barbz themselves) went on to comment that she shouldn't take heed to the hate from the die-hard fans, and even assured her that they recalled the multiple times she's taken to praising Nicki, enough so that rumours started to spark of the two collaborating. And besides, as many pointed out, what was the issue with naming OG's as your top inspirations? "Funny thing is Nicki might just name a similar top 5. Smh weird ass stans," said one user.