Jimmy Fallon has been doing the barbershop quartet bit on The Tonight Show for quite some time now. While it started out as a four-person affair - Jimmy joined by three other members to form The Ragtime Gals - they have begun to enlist celebs to hop in on the fun. Sting, Weezer, Justin Timberlake and Tina Fey have all lent their voices to perform jubilant accapella covers of songs that you would never imagine to be sung in this manner.

The latest edition of this sketch recruited The Backstreet Boys for Sisqo's 1999 hit, "The Thong Song". It's remarkable how long the boy band has remained active and relevant, still touring and releasing projects to this day. Their ninth studio album, DNA, arrived last January and they are celebrating it with a massive North American tour this summer. “We play our hits, we dance our a–es off and we do it because we love our fans. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer," the group wrote when announcing the 44-stop trek.

Check out the tour dates and sing along to "The Thong Song" below.

Backstreet Boys - DNA Tour

July 10 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater

July 13 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

July 18 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

July 19 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 21 — Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 24 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 25 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 27 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

July 28 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 31 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 — St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 4 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Aug. 7 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Aug. 8 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Aug. 11 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Aug. 12 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Aug. 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 — Wichita, Kans. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug. 22 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

Aug. 23 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 11 — Saratoga, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 15 — Quebec City, Que. @ Centre Videotron

Sept. 16 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Sept. 18 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sept. 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 26 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 2 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 4 — Albuquerque, N.M @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 6 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 7 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl