The Backstreet Boys & The Ragtime Gals bring you a re-imagining of "The Thong Song".
Jimmy Fallon has been doing the barbershop quartet bit on The Tonight Show for quite some time now. While it started out as a four-person affair - Jimmy joined by three other members to form The Ragtime Gals - they have begun to enlist celebs to hop in on the fun. Sting, Weezer, Justin Timberlake and Tina Fey have all lent their voices to perform jubilant accapella covers of songs that you would never imagine to be sung in this manner.
The latest edition of this sketch recruited The Backstreet Boys for Sisqo's 1999 hit, "The Thong Song". It's remarkable how long the boy band has remained active and relevant, still touring and releasing projects to this day. Their ninth studio album, DNA, arrived last January and they are celebrating it with a massive North American tour this summer. “We play our hits, we dance our a–es off and we do it because we love our fans. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer," the group wrote when announcing the 44-stop trek.
Check out the tour dates and sing along to "The Thong Song" below.
Backstreet Boys - DNA Tour
July 10 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater
July 13 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 16 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
July 18 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
July 19 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 21 — Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 24 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 25 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 27 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
July 28 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 31 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 — St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 4 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Aug. 7 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Aug. 8 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Aug. 11 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Aug. 12 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Aug. 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 — Wichita, Kans. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Aug. 22 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
Aug. 23 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Sept. 11 — Saratoga, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 15 — Quebec City, Que. @ Centre Videotron
Sept. 16 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Sept. 18 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sept. 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 26 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 2 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 4 — Albuquerque, N.M @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 6 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 7 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl