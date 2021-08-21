The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a rough spot -- not financially, of course. While Disney's studios continue to pump out box office hits and incredibly popular Disney+ series', the characters within the MCU are still trying to find peace for humanity. As the power and influence of MCU villains rise after the defeat of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, Spiderman, Thor, and Captain America are gonna need some new help. Thankfully, the Eternals are on the way. This week, The Eternals debuted the final trailer for the upcoming film, offering a promising glimpse of what to expect. Eternals will follow the never-before-seen group of immortal aliens as they gather back together to save humanity from the Deviants.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Eternals, directed by Oscar-winning Chloé Zhao, will star Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajax, and Gemma Chan as Sersi. The trailer shows Sersi explaining that the Eternals' purpose was to protect humanity from the Deviants. Though they haven't been called to aid in the many atrocities found in the MCU thus far, Sersi explains the Eternals were "instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants are involved."

Despite the exploration of a new story, Eternals looks also to be memorable in Zhao's beautiful cinematography and CGI choices. As shown in the trailer, Eternals looks to be the most vibrant and aesthetically innovative Marvel feature yet.

Eternals will release in theaters on November 5th. Check out the trailer below:

