Forbes dropped off its annual ranking of the highest-grossing celebrities in the game with Taylor Swift taking the top spot as Kanye West and Kylie Jenner were close behind. The ranking featured a decent number of stars that all pulled in serious wealth from their roles starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the actor with the biggest pay out was Thor AKA, Chris Hemsworth.

Chris sits at #24 on the top 100 list, with earnings of $76.4 million. However, the serious coin isn't only coming from The Avengers but rather his role in the upcoming Men In Black remake as well as his deals with Hugo Boss and Tag Huer. Robert Downey Jr. is at #31 with $66 million, Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) is at #43 with $57 million, Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) is at #47 with $56 million, Chris Evans at #73 with $43.5 million and finally, Paul Rudd at #83 with $41 million. All together, the Marvel crew who made the list pulled in a whopping $340 million.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Avengers: Endgame broke a lot of records upon its release. The first trailered pulled in 289 million views during its first 24 hours and was streamed on 4,600 screens on the opening weekend, more than any other film. It makes sense why the cast pulled in so much dough.