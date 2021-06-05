The Avalanches Share MF DOOM's Remix To "Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life"

Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)

Many are still reeling in from the death of MF DOOM in 2020 but his legacy lives on through the artists and people he inspired, his incredible catalog, and the unreleased cuts that continue to find their way to us. This week, The Avalanches shared the remix to their track, "Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life" with a posthumous verse from DOOM. The dreamy piano loop is assisted with soft hi-hats as DOOM's stream-of-consciousness takes hold of the wheel for a tale of love and lust.

The song appears on The Avalanches' 20th anniversary edition of Since I Left You. In addition to DOOM, the project includes remixes with Leon Vynehall, Black Dice, Carl Craig and others.

This isn't the first piece of posthumous music we received from DOOM. Czarface shared their joint album with DOOM earlier this year.

Quotable Lyrics

Ay, throw 'em here girl, take your coat off

Let me get your shoes, take a load off

May I offer you some white wine?

And may I say, tonight you looking mighty fine

