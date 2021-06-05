mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Avalanches Share MF DOOM's Remix To "Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life"

Aron A.
June 05, 2021 13:37
1K Views
22
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)
The Avalanches Feat. MF DOOM

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
66% (11)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
7 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

MF DOOM posthumously appears on the remix to The Avalanches' "Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life."


Many are still reeling in from the death of MF DOOM in 2020 but his legacy lives on through the artists and people he inspired, his incredible catalog, and the unreleased cuts that continue to find their way to us. This week, The Avalanches shared the remix to their track, "Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life" with a posthumous verse from DOOM. The dreamy piano loop is assisted with soft hi-hats as DOOM's stream-of-consciousness takes hold of the wheel for a tale of love and lust. 

The song appears on The Avalanches' 20th anniversary edition of Since I Left You. In addition to DOOM, the project includes remixes with  Leon Vynehall, Black Dice, Carl Craig and others.

This isn't the first piece of posthumous music we received from DOOM. Czarface shared their joint album with DOOM earlier this year.

Quotable Lyrics
Ay, throw 'em here girl, take your coat off
Let me get your shoes, take a load off
May I offer you some white wine?
And may I say, tonight you looking mighty fine

The Avalanches
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  2
  2
  1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
The Avalanches MF DOOM
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Avalanches Share MF DOOM's Remix To "Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life"
22
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject