Outside of a live concert, there’s no better time to stock up on artist merch than the holidays. Especially for die-hard fans, merch is a thoughtful gift that goes a long way. Plus, artists and their teams are going the extra mile to make sure items are stylish enough to wear in several situations. From Drake, to Willow and Jaden Smith, Tyler The Creator, Jhene Aiko plus more, here are the best items from a wide range of artists for you to gift this season.

Please note, some of our faves unfortunately need to re-stock their website, so due to their sold-out shop, they were not featured below (looking at you, Tory Lanez and Travis Scott)

Rihanna

SavagexFenty has so many options, there is truly something for everyone. From bras and panties to loungewear and nightgowns, you can find a great gift. Plus they're still having their 65% off sale, so now is the time to stock up.

Chance the Rapper

What's great about Chance’s store is that he has options from all of his past releases too. The Acid Rap T-shirt and the Joe hoodie + album are nostalgic eye catchers. However, for a big holiday like Christmas, you can’t go wrong with The Big Day Tour + VIP After Party package. It comes with exclusive merch as well as an unforgettable experience at a show. For $250, that's not bad at all.

Jhene Aiko

Over the course of her career, Jhene’s been a beacon of peace, self-care and healing so it’s no surprise that she’s selling a Trigger Protection Kit on her website. That’s built in marketing for her single Triggered Freestyle. The kit comes with a volcano bracelet, palo santo, lavender essential oil, and a lighter, plus her album all for $50.

Jaden/Willow

Jaden and Willow Smith are practically the ‘face of woke’ as well as siblings from a well-loved Hollywood family. Their artistry and element of trendsetting weirdness stretches far amongst the youth. Their merch is cool, stylish and gives you a subtle taste of them to take with you into your own life.

Willow’s ORB hoodie is screen printed with gradient colors on multiple fronts for $62. Jaden's MSFTS skate wheels are a great option for skaters and if you don’t skate, the white version of his ERYS tour hoodie is the next best item to the pink (which is sold out). Plus, their decision to sell the merch together on the msftsrep website is a heartwarming show of familial support right in time for the holidays.

Beyonce

There were a LOT of items screaming “pick me” in the BEY shop as they should since she has such an expansive collection. For women the Beyhive Mesh Logo Bodysuit is perfect for concerts or a night out. Unisex items or a perfect gift for the guy in your life include the Holiday Party Energy crewneck or the B Search Bucket Hat. If you’re just dying for a t-shirt, the Open 24 Hours Tee is subtle, black and stylish.

Teyana Taylor

A 70s vibe is always welcome and Teyana Taylor brings it with her shop. Great, comfy options like the Hold On Don't Let Me Go Raglan Tee. for women to channel their inner Teyana.

Cardi is about her money so it’s no surprise she has multiple lines available in her shop. You can get the Drip Drip Bib for your little one and the Drip Drip Bomber for you.

ASAP Ferg

ASAP Ferg really hit the restock hard for the holidays and with good reason. Although it’s freezing in his native Harlem, his Ferg Fire Shorts are exactly what you need for around the house or to put on ice until summer. For the ladies or 80s revivalists, this Wigs Cropped Hoodie is necessary for only $70. Some great honorable mentions are the Flower Yellow Long Sleeve Tee, Fantasy Tour Crewneck or the Ferg Lime Beanie for all the accessory addicts.

Billie Eilish

Lots of artists have a baby merch line but the young Billie Eilish having a baby line is almost meta. Almost. Both her adult and infant offerings are on point. The top two adult picks are the airbrushed Billie Eilish Grafitti Hoodie and the Monster Hoodie which both come with the album When We All Fall Asleep for $55. For the babes, you’ve got to get the Billie Set in White or the Toddler Beanie in Neon Green. Strictly because putting a kid in an all white fit is the ultimate flex.

Tyler’s had a stellar year honestly, despite all the Drake nonsense with his fans. They don’t deserve a performance from Drizzy or the Autumn/Winter Releases now available on the site. Outside of the new drops, investing in the Golf Gianno’s, or 3D Logo Golf Sweatpants is a go. Honorable mention: genuine Igor wig.

Drake

Drake’s October’s Very Own has you covered from basics like these heather gray sweats, to stylish winter staples like these yellow quilted liner pants. In addition to basics, they also have numerous collabs including the standout OVO x Canada Goose. This women’s Chiliwack Bomber is straight heat.

In case you’re still wavering on what to buy due to the amount of stock on the website, you can never go wrong with the classic long sleeve owl tee.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat is talented, creative and colorful just like her merch. Get the Anime Doja Cat Tee or the Hot Pink Vinyl.

Ari Lennox

Ari is right in the middle of a huge moment musically and endless entertainment on her viral lives. Her merch is classic just like her. Get a Shea Butter Baby tour shirt to support great music.

Megan Thee Stallion

Summer might be over but you can still reminisce with this Hot Girl Summer t-shirt.

88Glam

88Glam’s influence is steadily rising but their merch has always been A1. This Flames Long Sleeve T-Shirt lives up to its name.

It’s never too late to stock up on Culture II gear. The Culture II Hoodie or the red Culture II long Sleeve are must-haves.

Post Malone

Post Malone is another artist with a packed out shop full of options. This Circles Camo T-Shirt fits his vibe while also hitting the camo-trend points.

Trippie Redd

New products are only natural with the release of A Love Letter to You 4. The True Love T-Shirt + Digital Album or the Dad Hat + Digital Album are both solid choices for the holidays.

2 Chainz

2 Chainz has a lot of heat in his shop. The Dabbing Silver Santa Sweater is a nice touch, and always a classic choice, while The Dabbing Santa Figurine makes a great stocking stuffer.

He’s also in the midst of a Cyber Yard Sale where you can grab up some OG picks at a great price.

Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD has a lot of great items and right now, he’s offering 30% off your order if you sign up for his email list. The Orange Widow sweatpants, Roaming My Mind Tee and Ninth Eye Flannel are all good choices.

Wiz Khalifa

Cop a Wiz Yearbook 420 tee for an OG Wiz Fan or pre-order his must have newer designs. The Decent Exposure Denim Jacket has the potential to be a staple piece and the Leaf on Fire is great for everyday wear.

Rico Nasty

Rico has two options in her store right now and they’re both fire. Choose between the Time Flies Tie Dye T-Shirt or the Punk Text Hoodi.