The Alchemist Unleashes An Impressive 47 New Songs On "The Good Book" Part 1 & 2

Legendary underground producer The Alchemist just let off a loaded clip of new material in the form of two new projects, one titled The Good Book Pt. 1 "Joyful Noise" and the other The Good Book Pt. 2 "God's Work."

Spanning over a whopping 47 songs, both tapes pack in both quality production and an even bigger punch when it comes to features. Names like Action Bronson, Westside Gunn and Conway of the the Griselda crew, Roc Marciano, Your Old Droog and iconic rap duo Mobb Deep plus solo work from the late Prodigy, Hip-Hop fans from all eras will definitely enjoy giving both LPs a proper spin or two. As Alchemist stated on his Instagram (seen above), both projects were released on special edition vinyl, but unfortunately they seem to be sold out at the moment. Fingers crossed that we'll get a restock soon.

Stream both The Good Book Pt. 1 "Joyful Noise" and The Good Book Pt. 2 "God's Work" right now below. Now this is the proper way to start off a week!