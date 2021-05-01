The Alchemist Taps Boldy James & Sideshow On "TV Dinners

The Alchemist has been having a better year than most. The prolific producer kicked the year off with a Grammy nomination alongside Freddie Gibbs for their collaborative work on Alfredo. The project remains in rotation for plenty of hip-hop heads but both Gibbs and The Alchemist have kept the ball rolling with their own respective efforts. The Alchemist has already released a few projects this year including Carry The Fire and Haram with Armand Hammer.

On Friday, Alc returned with another new project titled, This Things Of Ours. The eight track project includes four original tracks plus their instrumentals with appearances from some of his frequent collaborators including Boldy James. Along with Sideshow, the three artist connect for "TV Dinners." Boldy James and Sideshow reflect on the dope game and their hustler ambitions.

Quotable Lyrics

Gift wrap them brickies then we kidnap them slippies

Forties on deck like a six pack on mickeys

Name heavy in the street as a rose gold Phillipe

Came fully AP'd, now I need a Richie

