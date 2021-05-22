Fans scour YouTube to find this mysterious project from The Alchemist that was released on a fake page.
The Alchemist has been in the midst of an incredibly prolific run these past few years. His catalog stems back to the 90s but his recent releases have been a testament to his timeless sound, especially after working with the current heavyweights in rap. Despite the acclaim and accolades, Alc' maintains a mysterious presence in the game. So much so that fans are in the midst of scouring through the internet for a lost tape, of sorts.
Matt Cowan/Getty Images
The legendary producer dropped a bombshell on his fans this morning revealing that he and another unnamed artist released an album under a fake name under a completely different YouTube page that no one has yet to discover. "We hid a whole album on youtube under a fake name and youtube page . Fake album cover, song titles, the whole 9. Nobody found it yet," he tweeted.
Fans immediately started tweeting links in the replies, though there are certainly a large amount of them who were simply trying to finesse his fans into checking out their music.
It appears that the project in question was first teased as a collaborative effort with Earl Sweatshirt over two years ago. A fan dug up a tweet from Jan. 2019 where The Alchemist responded to a fan who asked when they would be able to get a collaborative body of work with Earl. "We did one and dropped it already under a fake name. Youtube. Go find it. You are the one," he wrote.
Peep his tweets below.