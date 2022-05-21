The Alchemist will be bringing fans new content through a series on YouTube titled, Phone Gold. The acclaimed producer announced the project in a post on Twitter, Friday, hinting at having an “endless well of gems” in his possession.

"Anyone that knows me knows I film everything and my phone contains an endless well of gems," he wrote in the tweet. "Starting a new youtube series called Phone Gold. Stay tuned."



Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

While he didn't provide any further details, Phone Gold won't be the first time Alchemist has operated on YouTube. Back in 2019, and later in 2021, the producer hinted on Twitter about having published an entire album with Earl Sweatshirt on YouTube under a different account name.

"We did one and dropped it already under a fake name. Youtube. Go find it. You are the one," he wrote in 2019.

In 2021, he reiterated that no one had found it: "We hid a whole album on youtube under a fake name and youtube page. Fake album cover, song titles, the whole 9. Nobody found it yet."

Alchemist is constantly staying busy, having released numerous collaborative albums in recent years, including with Conway the Machine, Freddie Gibbs, Armand Hammer, and several with Boldy James. He also recently worked for Kendrick Lamar for the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers track “We Cry Together.”

Check out the announcement for Alchemist's Phone Gold below.

