The Alchemist Holds Down Production On B$F's "Pandemic Flow" With Rick Hyde, Conway & Cory Gunz

Benny The Butcher isn't slowing down by any means. Following the release of Tana Talk 4, the rapper put his focus towards keeping the momentum high for the BSF team. Today, they've emerged together with the release of their new tribute project to the late Griselda DJ, DJ Shay, with Long Live DJ Shay. Benny allows both Rick Hyde and Heem to shine on their own, though he does come through with a few notable verses on the project.

A dedication to Shay wouldn't be possible without contributions from other members from Griselda. On "Pandemic Flow," Rick Hyde teams up with Conway The Machine and Cory Gunz for a gritty record, produced by The Alchemist. It's a fierce cut that finds Hyde, Conway, and Cory trying to outbar each other over Alchemist's signature style of grimey and atmospheric production.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Might do they interviews, but I ignore the questions

Never ignore the blessings, you can't ignore the lessons

I fucked the first night then I ignored the texts

You gotta see the signs, bitch, you can't ignore the message

