Although fans likely won't be getting a three-way collaborative project between Vince Staples, Earl Sweatshirt, and The Alchemist any time soon, they can definitely look forward to a new Boldy James album that's executively produced by the legendary Hip-Hop producer.

A week after sharing "First 48 Freestyle," Alchemist and Boldy James are hitting listeners with another teaser from their full-length collaboration at 12 p.m. EST, and thanks to an energetic new tweet from Alchemist, fans now have the release date for the project as well.

"F*ck that," Alchemist said via Twitter. "NEW BOLDY JAMES AT 12 NOON E.S.T. BO JACKSON LP AUGUST 13."

In addition to confirming that their forthcoming collab album, titled Bo Jackson LP, will be arriving in the matter of two weeks, Alchemist also shed some light on the "new Boldy James" that fans can expect to hear today. Taking to Instagram, the producer shared a screenshot of what looks to be a still from a music video on YouTube, and underneath the video player, you can see the video's title is "Boldy James & The Alchemist - "Drug Zone."

The bonus track from Boldy James and Alchemist's Bo Jackson LP is set to drop soon at noon EST, so watch the video for "First 48 Freestyle" while you wait for the release of "Drug Zone."