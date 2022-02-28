The Alchemist & Kool G Rap Connect On "Diesel"

The Alchemist isn't slowing down anytime soon. Over the past decade, he's played a pivotal role in bringing underground names to wider audiences and bridging the gaps between the OGs that paved the way and the artists emerging now that they've influenced. In the last year, he's unveiled projects with Boldy James and Armand Hammer. Most recently, he linked up with Curren$y for Continuance, their third collaborative project together following FETTI alongside Freddie Gibbs and Covert Coup.

Just before the month of February comes to a close, the producer released a brand new collaboration with Kool G Rap, "Diesel." The chemistry between the two remains strong, years after they first connected with Alc offering a smooth, jazzy beat that provides a perfect canvas for Kool G Rap to bring his vision to life.

Quotable Lyrics

Massive rocks turn city blocks to Stonehenges

Stone dependents, they visit that methadone clinic

Every breadwinner, every kid in my zone mimic

Keys to the city chase every dollar that roam in it