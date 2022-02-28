mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Alchemist & Kool G Rap Connect On "Diesel"

Aron A.
February 28, 2022 17:49
Diesel
The Alchemist & Kool G Rap

The Alchemist and Kool G Rap reconnect on "Diesel."


The Alchemist isn't slowing down anytime soon. Over the past decade, he's played a pivotal role in bringing underground names to wider audiences and bridging the gaps between the OGs that paved the way and the artists emerging now that they've influenced. In the last year, he's unveiled projects with Boldy James and Armand Hammer. Most recently, he linked up with Curren$y for Continuance, their third collaborative project together following FETTI alongside Freddie Gibbs and Covert Coup.

Just before the month of February comes to a close, the producer released a brand new collaboration with Kool G Rap, "Diesel." The chemistry between the two remains strong, years after they first connected with Alc offering a smooth, jazzy beat that provides a perfect canvas for Kool G Rap to bring his vision to life.

Quotable Lyrics
Massive rocks turn city blocks to Stonehenges
Stone dependents, they visit that methadone clinic
Every breadwinner, every kid in my zone mimic
Keys to the city chase every dollar that roam in it

