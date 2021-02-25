The Alchemist is on a tear, having laced some of the grimiest projects of the last few years -- including one that earned him his first Grammy nomination for Freddie Gibbs' Alfredo. Now, Al is set to keep the ball rolling with another new album, this time teaming up with Billy Woods and Elucid's Armand Hammer for the upcoming HARAM.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram to share the project's official album artwork, an image that will inevitably infuriate vegans the world over, Alchemist also provided a glimpse at the fourteen song tracklist. Featuring guest appearances from KAYANA, Fielded, Earl Sweartshirt, Curly Castro, Armani Caesar, and Quelle Chris, the album is set to be released on March 26th.

"HARAM. an album by Armand Hammer & The Alchemist," captions the producer. "MARCH 26th. PREORDER NOW AT BACKWOODZSTUDIOZ.COM." The project marks the first time that Billy Woods and Armand Hammer are working with a singular producer, and Alchemist has done wonders in bringing the vision of his collaborators to life. Described on the website as "warmly inviting on the surface, black and bone-crushingly cold at depth," HARAM will likely be an essential album for fans of lyricism and cohesive listening experiences. Check out the divisive album cover and tracklist below, and sound off if you're excited for this one to drop on March 26th.