Award shows have seen plenty of controversial celebrity moments over the years (who could forget Kanye West and Taylor Swift at the VMAs back in 2009?), but last night's 94th Academy Awards ceremony included one of the most intense and unexpected altercations in recent pop culture history.

In the hours after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face for cracking a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, reports have come out revealing that the 57-year-old opted against filing a report with the LAPD – a move which has since earned him praise from the likes of 50 Cent.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Of course, it wasn't long before The Academy issued a statement regarding the incident, although their words appear to have fallen flat amongst readers. "The Academy does not condone violence of any form," they wrote on their official Twitter page.

"Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world," their statement concluded, with Deadline reporting that at least one member has called for disciplinary action to be taken against Smith.

While the heads of the Oscars say that they don't condone violence, many users have shot back in an argument that, by allowing Smith to hold onto his award, and giving him a platform to share a speech after hitting Rock, they were doing just that.

Check out reactions from upset Twitter users who are chastising The Academy over their statement below, and let us know what your take on all the drama is in the comment section.

