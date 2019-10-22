We're once again being confronted with a top rappers list, but this time it's ranking the worst of the worst. Over the last few months, the online debate regarding who should take the top spots in the greatest emcees of all-time lists has turned into a heated debate with hip hop fans. Some lists have been made with sincerity while others were obviously completed with the intention of trolling. Over the last day or two, the latest grouping has been circulating throughout social media, and fans have been weighing in on the polarizing 50 Worst Rappers list.

To begin, Magoo takes the No. 1 spot, which is a surprise to some. For those who aren't familiar with the rapper, he was apart of the duo Timbaland & Magoo back in the late 1990s. The pair's first studio album together went platinum, and Magoo was featured on the hit track "Up Jumps da Boogie" with Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and Aaliyah. Rounding out the top ten—in order—is Blueface at No. 2 followed by Lil Yachty, Stunna 4 Vegas, Silkk the Shocker, Jojo Simmons, G Herbo, 50 Tyson, Lil B, and I-20.

Vanilla Ice, Shaq, Ron Artest, Birdman, Ludacris, Freeway, 21 Savage, Iggy Azalea, French Montana, Bow Wow, Flo Rida, Memphis Bleek, Logic, and Plies are also added...and a few of those names' inclusions have rubbed fans the wrong way. Check out the list for yourself and a few reactions to let us know what you think.