In a world where Zoom and virtual interactions have become the norm thanks to COVID-19, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has shared that the 2021 Oscars will be in-person. As a global collective, we've lived a vastly different year than ever before as the world underwent a lockdown due to the pandemic, causing the entertainment industry to adjust to the times. Award shows have been held virtually as personal contact has been restricted because of social distancing, but a recent report states that the Academy is determined to bring the rich and famous together for their coveted 2021 ceremony.

“The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” a rep from the Academy and ABC reportedly shared with Variety. For months, production for film and television was shut down, causing tens of thousands to be out of work. Only recently has the entertainment industry jumped back into the swing of things, and because of such, the Academy pushed back their eligibility dates. That caused the ceremony's date to be delayed, as well, and it's all set to go down on April 25, 2021.

The Academy Awards is typically held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif., but just how producers plan on logistically seating attendees in the 3,400 capacity venue is unknown. An awards publicist reportedly told Variety, “The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options."

