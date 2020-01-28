It appears the Grammys hit a new low last night in the Neilson ratings. According to reports, music’s biggest night drew a 5.4 rating in adults 18-49 in age and saw 18.7 million total viewers, which is down 3% in the key demo and 6% in total viewership compared to last year’s telecast, which drew a 5.6 rating and 19.9 million total viewers.

With that said, this year’s telecast is now considered the lowest-rated in Grammy history. The least-watched Grammys came back in 2006, with 17 million viewers, but that had a higher rating amongst age group & target audience.

Despite the letdown for their own numbers, the Grammy’s still crushed the rest of the field Sunday night for most watched program.

Alicia Keys served as the show’s host, with an opening tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with help from Boyz II Men. Peep that performance (below) and check out all the winners from the Grammy's right here if you happened to have missed them. The big winner was Billie Eilish, who won “Album of the Year” and “Record of the Year,” meanwhile Tyler The Creator won "Rap Album of the Year" for Igor as well.

[Via]