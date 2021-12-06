Sony Pictures announced on Saturday night that Miles Morales will be getting two more films in the coming years as they revealed the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One). The film is a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The new trailer appears to kick-off where the first film left off with Miles in his room as a portal to Gwen Stacy's universe opens.



The official description for the upcoming movie explains that the story will “transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

“Miles’ story is an epic,” writer/producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller recently told Entertainment Weekly. “We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We’re working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024.”

Check out the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) below. The movie will hit theaters in October 2022.

