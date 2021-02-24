mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

That Girl Lay Lay & Young Dolph Connect On "Breezy"

Aron A.
February 24, 2021 14:12
Young Dolph joins That Girl Lay Lay on her latest single, "Breezy."


Young Dolph remains a voice for the streets but he's continuously proven to be a savvy businessman. His independent approach to the game has earned him some big bucks but in recent years, he's taken the Paper Route Empire and expanded it with a slew of new artists. Needless to say, he can spot talent when he sees it.

That being said, Dolph just entered the world of PG-friendly raps with his latest collaboration with child star That Girl Lay Lay who dropped off her new single, "Breezy" this week. It's an upbeat bop that finds Lay Lay and Dolph connect over their mutual love for cash and fashion.

That Girl Lay Lay began to gain buzz on Instagram after releasing a freestyle BlocBoy JB's "Shoot." Since then, she's inked a deal with Empire Records as well as an overall deal with Nickolodeon.

Quotable Lyrics
Grandma taught me how to pray before I go to bed
I didn't go to college because I became a millionaire instead
I don't got student loans but I got university bread

