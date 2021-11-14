“Thank God,” NO1-NOAH’s Latest Song & Visualizer Has Arrived

On Friday, November 12th, NO1-NOAH dropped off his second single of 2021, “Thank God.” On the track, the up and coming star raps about working harder than the other guys so he can dress his girlfriend in designers like Versace, Prada, and Fendi instead of H&M.

The new release also came with an animated visualizer that matches the track well. Like many of Noah’s other songs, “Thank God” has great replay value, and was produced by the very talented Tugga.

Back in September, NO1-NOAH also released “Bounce,” but fans haven’t received a full-length project from him since 2018’s double drop-off of Feeling in Color and Free Drugs. From the looks of his Instagram comments, fans are happy to see the return of the recording artist, and can’t wait to see what he’s got in store for us next.

Stream “Thank God,” produced by Tugga below and leave your first impressions in the comment section.





Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I can't let these other niggas go and get to me

Got enough money, gon to fly her out to Italy

Versace, Prada, but she said it's okay if you Fendi me

These other niggas buy me h&m they offending me