A Thai soldier has gone on a shooting spree, attacking both a military base and a shopping mall on Saturday, according to The New York Times.

The gunman began by shooting his superior officer and others at the Suthampitak Army Base in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, before driving 9 miles northeast in a stolen Humvee to the seven-story Terminal 21 shopping mall in the city of Korat. There he opened fire on more people. The soldier has killed 20 people and wounded 31 others while broadcasting on Facebook Live.

A Facebook spokesman, Andy Stone, said its staff would “remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it.”

Security camera footage from inside the mall shows a man with a long rifle walking past shops.

Nattaya Nganiem filmed the mall from outside as she heard gunshots. She explained what she witnessed to the Associated Press:

“We just left the mall after we had our meal. While we were in our car on the opposite side, we heard a loud sound and then we could see people starting to run out. First I saw a woman run out from the mall hysterically. Then a motorcycle rider in front of her just ran and left his motorcycle there.

“I thought, what’s happening? Then we heard several gunshots. The motorcycle guy probably had seen the gunman from where he was. ... We couldn’t see the gunman but we could hear the sound of the gun. It was terrifying. We were just inside having dinner and my child was getting unusually restless, that’s why we left, otherwise, we would have been stuck inside there. I can’t believe this is happening in my hometown. I mean, this shopping mall, we go there almost every other day.”

The AP says police have not said whether the shooter has been found. Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich says the shooter is Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma, according to Bloomberg.

For more updates head to the Associated Press.