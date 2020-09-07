Tha God Fahim, Your Old Droog & Mach-Hommy Connect On "Tha Poverty Bothers Me"

Tha God Fahim, Your Old Droog, and Mach-Hommy have delivered some soul for your Labor Day listening. The three rappers came through with an introspective glance on their new collaboration, "Tha Poverty Bothers Me." Mach-Hommy cooks up a soulful beat with an soothing vocal sample on loop as the backdrop for the track. Tha God Fahim opens up the track detailing the effects of poverty from witnessing people turn to drugs and the violence that emerges from poverty-stricken neighborhoods. Your Old Droog continues where Tha God Fahim left off, detailing the power structure that continues to oppress marginalized communities across America. It's a reflection of the cycle of poverty that doesn't seem to change, though it ends off on a hopeful note. "I kick a rhyme that could end world poverty/ It's like I get this feelin' inside of me/ To see change, it gotta be the poverty bothers me."

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Life's a challenge

As we all search and find balance

The wicked and the malice 'cause confusion in the palace

Need a clue, if I see it clearly, what am I to do?

Nothin' new, we fight for justice, bite of more than we can chew