T.F., Mephux, and Roc Marciano Release Bar-Heavy Collaborative Project "Blame Kansas," With A Feature From Conway The Machine

T.F., Los Angeles storyteller and lyricist, is on a mission to bring street lyricism to the forefront and keep it there. Enlisting the production efforts of Mephux and Roc Marciano, the trio created a canvas for just that: slick talk and pavement punching innuendos, crafted for heavy listeners with a trained ear.

Not only does T.F. get his bars off across the 30 minute long body of work, he received some help from excellent spitters as well. The album features the likes of heavy hitter Conway The Machine, Crimeapple, Zoo, and Flee Lord. The tracklisting is as follows:

1. Blame Kansas

2. Olathe (ft. Conway The Machine)

3. Death Wish (ft. Bvngs and DJ Boogieman)

4. Crash Bandicoot

5. Intermission

6. Friend Of God (ft. Crimeapple)

7. Cuban Links (ft. Bale and LilBunko)

8. Betty Crocker

9. Long Way Home (ft. Zoo)

10. Fuck The Rest (ft. Flee Lord)

Blame Kansas is an impressive step up in quality from his most recent work, BIG MOON, which was a very solid showing in its own right. T.F. continues to find new ways to tell his stories, which is a crucial characteristic of a good artist.

Listen to Blame Kansas below: