T.F Connects With Conway The Machine & Roc Marciano On "Olathe"

This Friday, February 25th, South Central's T.F will be making his long-awaited return with Blame Kansas, and ahead of that, he's teamed up with Conway The Machine and Roc Marciano for a super hot new nearly-five-minute-long track called "Olathe."

As 2DopeBoyz notes, the single was produced entirely by Mephux and Marciano, and sees Conway fresh off of the release of his surprise Greetings Earthlings mixtape.

Since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend, "Olathe" has been receiving plenty of love. "Mephus killed this beat," one listener wrote. "All three were nice but Conway's flow was different on this. One of my favourite songs of the year so far."

Others wrote, "Ya yung ninjas better listen and learn!!! This is how hip-hop is supposed to sound," and "Real hip-hop bars and storytelling. Conway killed it let's go upstate."

Are you looking forward to T.F's Blame Kansas record, arriving this Friday? Check back in with HNHH then to stream it, and any other new releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

It was sorta like they spotted Bigfoot

Look, you ain't gotta go to school to get booked

I just told my shooters sit foot

I just know if it's about a bitch, it's a witch hunt

