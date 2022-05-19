You're on your own if you're looking to compete against the Shumperts because they keep taking Ws. It was last Fall when basketball star Iman Shumpert took home the gold on Dancing With the Stars, and it was a deserved, yet surprising triumphant for viewers. Each week, DWTS fans tuned in by the hundreds of thousands to see which of their favorite celebrities would samba-tango-fox trot into the winner's spotlight, and to see an NBA star take the crown so effortlessly was met with praise.

More recently, The Masked Singer has returned to air and this evening (May 18), it was Iman's wife Teyana Taylor who crooned her way to the top spot.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Dressed in a firefly costume, Teyana brought the heat with her rendition of Usher's single, "Bad Girl.

“I was like, this would be something really nice to do and just be able to sing again,” she explained. “It would be fun again and there’s no judgment. Nobody knows who’s behind the mask. You just get to sing your heart out.”

Elsewhere she added, "It feels so good to win this and it's crazy, because I was so passionate from day one and I think it's because of my journey in music and me being skeptical if I should come out of retirement to do it or not." You can see from her performance that the judges were definitely into it, especially Robin Thicke who loves himself a good R&B groove. It helped that Taylor also sang his hit, "Lost Without U."

Congrats to Teyana Taylor! Make sure to check her out on The Last Rose Petal 2...Farewell Tour and check out her performance below.