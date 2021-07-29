Last December, Teyana Taylor shook the female R&B landscape up a bit when she made the unexpected announcement that she had decided to retire. By posting an impressive Spotify Wrapped stat sheet for 2020, the Harlem-born artist revealed that she would be hanging up her career as a recording artist, and true to her word, Teyana Taylor has not released any new music since making her retirement announcement.

While some fans try to grapple with the fact that their favorite R&B singer is now a full-fledged director and actress, others are still holding out hope that they'll be able to experience Teyana Taylor's musical talents for one last time. According to the mother of two, fans can definitely expect some live shows in the near future.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A curious fan recently reached out to the K.T.S.E. artist on Twitter and asked her, "Before you retire all the way, can we get a tour?" Thanks to that Twitter user, fans quickly got an answer from Teyana Taylor, who confirmed that she will in fact be touring before officially putting her music career to rest.

"Yes," Teyana replied. "I will be doing a farewell tour in a few months [black heart emoji]."

See Teyana Taylor's confirmation below. Are you copping tickets to her farewell tour once she announces the concert dates?