When Lori Harvey held her 23rd birthday celebrations in Jamaica she was accompanied by her boyfriend Future and some of her closest friends. One of the many names on the guestlist was Teyana Taylor as well as her husband Iman Shumpert. The break from reality proved to be a relaxing trip for the couple and Iman even shared a sweet poem he penned for his wife while soaking up the Irie vibes of the island. "May each morning’s sun kiss you as I do when your eyes are closed. To start your day with a pure energy and more light....fore your imperfections truly make you perfect in the eyes of he who bent the knee," he wrote.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

While it's clear that Teyana and Iman are back to reality in Los Angeles, Teyana's still reminiscing about Jamaica and we can't blame. The singer shared a series of hot bikini photos to Instagram with a caption that reads, "Take me back to Jamroc 😩😍🇯🇲 oh how I miss ya 💕"

In other Teyana updates, she said before the holidays that an album would arrive in December. When the selected date arrived, we got the single "We Got Love" instead of a full project. Let's hope this means that a full tape offering is arriving sooner than later.