She's a multi-hyphenate entertainer who has dipped her toes in various areas of the industry, but it is being reported that Teyana Taylor is returning to the silver screen. Taylor was recently named Maxim's "Sexiest Woman Alive," marking the first time a Black woman has been bestowed the title, and while her music career seems to hang in the balance, fans can catch the singer and her family on E!'s forthcoming reality series, We Got Love Teyana & Iman, in August.

The wife and mom of two is reportedly expanding her resumé according to Deadline and will star in a feature film titled A Thousand And One. The movie is reportedly produced by Sight Unseen, Makeready, and Lena Waithe's Hillman Grad Productions.



"The film follows Inez (Taylor), who kidnaps six-year-old Terry from the foster care system," reports Deadline. "Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their home, as well as their identity and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City."

Filming has reportedly already begun in the Big Apple, but the remainder of the cast has yet to be shared. Taylor is no stranger to being on set as her acting credits include Tyler Perry's Big Happy Family, Coming to America 2, Star, and Stomp The Yard 2. Lil Kim has repeatedly expressed that she would like for Taylor to portray her in a biopic about the rapper's life, but we'll have to wait to see if Kimberly Jones gets her wish.

