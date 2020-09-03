Teyana Taylor Sheds Light On Social Justice Issues In Moving "Still" Visual

The video is filled with clips from the Civil Rights Movement and highlights incidents of police brutality.

Many artists are using their platforms to raise awareness. YG filmed a music video during the protests in Los Angeles, tennis champion Naomi Osaka wore a face mask with Breonna Taylor's name during the U.S. Open, and Teyana Taylor created a moving video about the current socio-political climate in America. On Wednesday (September 2), Teyana shared the music video to her single "Still" from her recently released The Album project, and the emotionally-charged visual highlighted the plight of marginalized people in the U.S.

On Instagram, Teyana Taylor explained the motivation and inspiration behind the video. "We are STILL emotional. We STILL keep fighting for love, justice. Yet we STILL keep losing our beautiful black lives," the singer-actress said. "Where’s our healing? #STILL official video out now! (Link is in bio) I shot this video a few months ago & its crazy how to this day our cry for love is STILL so relevant today and plans to be for a very long time smh! WE DEMAND CHANGE!!! There wasn’t one day that went by in the editing room that I didn’t shed a tear. Smh This project means so much to me and I’m honored to finally be able to share with you. Thank you to everyone Involved." Check it out and let us know what you think.

