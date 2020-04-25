It was an Instagram takeover for Red Bull Music after Teyana Taylor held the reigns on their account for a bit. Following the online screening of Red Bull's Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia documentary, Teyana engaged in a Q&A with fans over on Red Bull Music's IG page. There, the multihyphenated entertainer touched on a variety of topics, from her marriage to her music career to her childhood crush on Shia LaBeouf.



Roy Rochlin / Stringer / Getty Images

For those who have been impatiently waiting on Teyana Taylor to release her new album, there's good news. “We’ve been working on the album. The album is done – that’s why I look crazy right now," she said. "Before I got on with y’all, we literally just did the listening of the album. Y’all gonna be so happy.” Teyana also gave a hint as to what listeners can expect from the forthcoming project. "This album is definitely more of a vibe. I don’t really do fast songs like that. There are some head-boppers. It’s not super-fast—you can dance and you can cry and you can ride—what's the age group tuning in here?"

She also shared that there isn't much excitement happening at home under quarantine with husband Iman Shumpert as both of them are spending time in their recording studios. When asked what she's been up to, Teyana said, "Surviving, that’s the only answer. I’m alive, locking in to get the album done, designing the merch. Sleeping and eating.”

“Iman in studio B, I’m in studio A," she added. "We both have our little caves. He got his man cave, I got my Auntie cave. We both locking in on albums. I ain’t gonna front though before we finished the studio, I was like, 'Child, what’s going on?' He was like, 'I know you don’t feel good, but you look good.' Before the studio was built, I wanted all the attention." Are you looking forward to new music from Teyana Taylor?