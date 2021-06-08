Their "Hot 100" in Hollywood list is filled with lust-worthy celebrities have that taken over the entertainment industry, but Maxim reserved their top spot for Teyana Taylor. For the first time in the history of their publication, Maxim named a Black woman as their "Sexiest Woman Alive," and to say that Teyana is excited is an understatement.

On Monday (June 7), the feature article was revealed along with Taylor's cover and she penned a lengthy caption on Instagram regarding the less-than-sexy circumstances surrounding her photoshoot. "Somebody pinch me!!!!" she began. "Maxim Hot 100 to be named the ‘Sexiest Woman alive’ by literally living in the skin I’m in."



Roy Rochlin / Stringer / Getty Images

"As a entrepreneur, wife, a busy mother of two & working behind the lens in my director bag I tend to hide behind my sweats & vintage tees," she added. "So I as you can see I don’t have much time to be and feel sexy. This particular day was dope because it made me see another side of myself. I had just dropped JUNIE off at school before heading straight to the shoot; sweatpants a beanie and an army jacket. My hair wasn’t done for a 'shoot' because I planned on throwing on a wig & I didn’t have on any make up."

However, the photographer, Gilles Bensimon, wanted to shoot her in exactly what she was wearing with minimal makeup and not much done to style her hair. "I say all of this to say in the true words of Audrey Hepburn… 'The beauty of a woman is not in facial mode but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows with the passing years.'"

"Embrace and love yourselves for who & what you are because only the purest heart shines through," Taylor concluded. "Thank you @maximmag I am truly honored to have graced the cover." Check out a few hot shots below.