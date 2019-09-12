Just days after fans went wild over the idea of Rihanna being tapped to play Poison Ivy in an upcoming DC film, the focus has now been shifted on Teyana Taylor for another role in a Batman series that has yet to see the light of day. As the reports go, director Matt Reeves who has already booked Robert Pattinson as Batman in his upcoming project wants to book a woman of colour for the role of Catwoman.



That one tidbit of information alone had people cheering for Teyana Taylor and even Kehlani let it be known that she's behind the KTSE singer landing the role. "Teyana PHUCKING taylor," she tweeted.

While we assume the search is still on, Twitter users have shared their varied opinons on Teyana being the number one pick with some all for the casting move while others against it. "I’m sorry but throwing out Teyana Taylor’s name out there as someone you would want to see asCatwoman is ridiculous. She’s not a good actress. Idc how popular she’s become or that she may fit the catsuit well. She can’t act. Find an upcoming NEW actress," one user wrote.

