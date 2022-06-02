Teyana Taylor is mourning the loss of her brother, Fleeroy PC Mason. The R&B singer shared the news of his passing on Instagram on June 1st in a heartbreaking tribute. The KTSE singer shared several photos of herself and Mason over the years, including some throwbacks from their childhood and her come-up in the industry.



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"I’ve been trying to process all of this," she wrote. "I can’t, I am broken. A piece of me is gone that I will never get back in the flesh. I am not okay."

At this point, Mason's cause of death still hasn't been publicly revealed. According to The Sun, Mason, 31, was hospitalized in September 2021 as he was battling cancer and went through several surgeries since then. He was open about his cancer diagnosis throughout the past few months. "This morning I woke up so swollen that I don't even have a belly button. Count y'all blessings. The body's capable of some crazy things," he wrote in a Facebook post weeks before he passed.

Fleeroy had been mourning the loss of his father, who died in 2021, sharing numerous social media tributes on Facebook.

Fleeroy PC Mason is Teyana Taylor's brother from her father's previous marriage, though they were evidently shared an incredibly close bond.

We're keeping Teyana Taylor and her family in our prayers during this difficult time.

