Teyana Taylor Links With Robot Pop Star Miquela For Aptly-Titled "Machine"

Some of you might remember the CGI robot, Lil Miquela, who garnered major popularity as an influencer on social media back in 2016 due to the fact that she was...not real? Well, the perpetually teenaged-A.I. character has been building her music career ever since, and her latest offering comes in the form of a new collab with real-life human being, Teyana Taylor, called (wait for it), "Machine." The yearning R&B ballad provides a beautiful melody and simple enough lyrics about not falling in love under any circumstances, but...can robots even feel love? Isn't that their whole thing? Thought so.

Speaking of the origins of the collaboration, Miquela explained: “Working with Teyana has been on my vision board for a MINUTE. The stars aligned

once I found out she was recording in the studio next to mine. She was as perfect and cool as I imagined, and she brought that same energy to 'Machine.'" Check out the robot-human crossover track and suspend your sense of reality for a moment.

