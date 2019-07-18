Someone unleashed the Teyana Taylor's' inner beast and she didn't care who witnessed it. Taylor was at an event minding her business when she got into a confrontation with members of Floyd Mayweather's The Money Team. A witness captured the moment on camera and viewers can see that whatever went down was serious because Taylor was squared up and ready. Another man attempted to quell the situation by standing in front of Taylor, but she made sure that her grievances were heard.

According to The Shade Room, Taylor asked one of the men from TMT a question, but instead of answering, he responded disrespectfully and called her out of her name. This angered the singer and she went off on him. After the social media outlet shared the Snapchat clip, Taylor jumped in the comments to clarify that she wasn't acting out of character over something insignificant.

"A persons tone can be at level 1 but DISRESPECT can be at level 100," she wrote. "Trust & believe if I’m going off on someone it’s w/ very good reasoning. I will not tolerate any disrespect from anyone, idc who the hell he work for." Snoop Dogg can be seen in the video clip standinig nearby, but he didn't seem to want to get involved in the altercation. He did, however, also share his thoughts on the situation in the video's comments.

"She from Harlem. Don’t. Play with my niece 💙💙," he wrote. Lil Duval said that this behavior isn't anything new. "That’s normal everyday teyana 😂😂😂😂😂," he joked.