Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert keep proving time and time over why their such a solid couple in the game. From Iman's A+ on his GQ Couple's test to the adorable intimate moments they showcased in their favourite jeans, the Shumpert's are couple goals and it can't be denied. “Honestly, that’s us on a regular basis,” Teyana said of her relationship. “We’re characters. We’re always having fun.”



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The latest example on some of the fun between the two was at this past weekend's birthday celebrations for Teyana's mom, Nikki Taylor. By the look of the images posted to the "No Manners" singer's Instagram feed, the theme was a 60s throwback which meant Iman had to wear a pair of very short shorts.

"Iman was so mad at these shorts I made him wear for @nikkitaylor1234 aka Essie’s 60’s house party I personally liked them," Teyana captioned a series of images. By the looks of the photos, Iman wasn't the only man in the small shorts.

"lmfaoooo but Yo we had so much funnnnnnnn celebrating my mom over the weekend!! Everybody came, showed out with the outfits & and had a great time!! Happy bday mommyyyyyyy we love youuuuuu!" Teyana added.